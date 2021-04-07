Police: Man shot in shin in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, residence hit, too

Michael DiVittorio, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read

Apr. 7—A man was hospitalized after being shot in the shin Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood, police said.

Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls for shots fired around 7:15 p.m. along the 1900 block of Manhattan Street.

Officers located the victim along the 1400 block of Nixon Street.

Cruz said the initial investigation indicate shots were fired from a moving vehicle, which also struck a residence.

No other injuries were reported. The victim was not identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .

