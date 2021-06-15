Police: Man shot in Springfield, hit by cruiser dies

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 15—A man who was shot in Springfield last weekend was killed and has been identified.

Eric Eugene Cole, 42, died after a shooting incident on June 13, according to a release from the Springfield Police Division.

Officers were dispatched around 11:22 p.m. on Sunday to the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard on a report of someone shot.

The first officer to respond to the scene was "involved in an accident with the shooting victim," identified as Cole.

"The victim was lying in the street when he was struck by a marked cruiser as the officer arrived on scene in emergency response," the release stated.

Cole appeared to have a gunshot wound to his left arm and shoulder, the release stated. He was transported by Springfield Fire Division to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects at this time, police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Springfield police continue their investigation into the shooting incident, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle-pedestrian accident related to the shooting incident.

Members of the police division have also met with Cole's family regarding the incident, the release stated.

