Police say man shot in Stonycreek Township family dispute

Sep. 15—One man was taken to a hospital and another man is in jail following a shooting in Stonycreek Township on Tuesday, authorities said.

Stonycreek Township police charged Hassan Jalal Abdel Butcher, 40, of the 1400 block of Mary Drive with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

According to a criminal complaint, Butcher was arguing with a family member in the 1100 block of Kegg Avenue at 2:15 p.m. when he pulled out a Taurus G3C 9mm semi-automatic pistol and shot the man in the thigh.

The victim drove himself to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, police said.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public, police Sgt. David Pollino said.

Butcher was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.