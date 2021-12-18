Police: Man shot in thigh as he drove through blaze of bullets in Alexandria intersection

A man driving through an Alexandria intersection was hit by a bullet Friday afternoon when guns were fired on both sides of his vehicle, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department says the 62-year-old man arrived at its Bolton Avenue headquarters around 3:44 p.m. with a bullet wound to his upper left thigh. He was taken to a hospital for the injury, which was not life threatening, according to a news release.

He told police he had been driving in his vehicle with his 24-year-old son near the intersection of Chester and Levin streets "when gunshots rang out on both sides of their vehicle, striking the vehicle several times," the release reads.

The man drove home, and his son got out of the vehicle. Then the man drive to police headquarters.

An investigation is underway, but police have no suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

