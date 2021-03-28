Police: Man shot in W-B late Saturday night

Eric Mark, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 28—A man was shot and wounded at a Wilkes-Barre home late Saturday night, according to city police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 72 Lloyd's Lane at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Wilkes-Barre police said in a post to the department's Facebook page.

Officers found Diavian Tooley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. Medics transported Tooley to a local medical facility, police said. No information on his medical condition had been released as of Sunday afternoon.

A witness told police that Tooley was among a group of people in the front room of the residence. At some point, a man in the group pulled out a handgun and shot Tooley, the witness said, according to police.

The suspect, described as a black male dressed in black, fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division, at 570-208-0911 or 570-208-4228, and ask for Detective Matthew Stash or Detective Christopher Maciejczyk.

Contact the writer:

emark@citizensvoice.com, 570-821-2117

