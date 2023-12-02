Police: Man shot at Wards Corner 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot at a 7-Eleven in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk late Friday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting took place in the 100 block of West Little Creek Road, and the man was taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries and whether police are looking for a suspect.

10 On Your Side video at the scene showed multiple police vehicles and officers at the 7-Eleven.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.