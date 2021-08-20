Police: Man shot while in another person's car in Middletown

Aug. 20—A Middletown man suffered a gunshot wound Thursday night after multiple shots were fired on Superior Avenue, according to police.

The victim, Drew Forkner, was shot in the torso and taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Superior Avenue. A resident, who came out of his house and fired the shots, called 911 after the shooting, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

"We are still trying to figure out what occurred," Nelson said. "We know he found (Forkner) in his car. As to why he was in the car, we have no idea. We are still trying to work out the details as to what led up to the shooting and why the shooting happened."

The vehicle was parked on the street, and four shell casing were recovered from the area, Nelson said.

No charges have been filed. Nelson said detectives were not able to talk with Forkner last night because he was going into surgery.