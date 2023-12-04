Police: man shot while attempting to commit a robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — One man is hurt after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that at 3:17 p.m. officers were called to a 7-Eleven on Victory Boulevard, near Greenwood Drive, by a man who said he had shot another man who was attempting to rob and shoot him.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He is expected to be okay.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.