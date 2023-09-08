Police say man shot wife in chest during argument over car keys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man shot his wife in the chest during an argument over car keys.

Terricous Cassey, 31, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The woman was taken to Regional One hospital with a lacerated liver and ruptured diaphragm, police said in a report. She survived.

Around 2:30 a.m. on May 22, police say they were called to a shooting at an apartment on Briarpark Drive in Whitehaven.

They found the victim at the scene, and she told officers she’d been shot in the chest during an argument with her husband over keys to her vehicle.

Cassey was booked into jail Thursday with bond set at $100,000.

