Police: Man shot before wrecking SUV into utility pole in South Side

Tony LaRussa, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read

Mar. 2—Emergency personnel responding to a 911 call late Monday night for a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole in the South Side found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pittsburgh Police and EMS were dispatched to the American Natural gas station at the intersection of East Carson Street and Arlington Avenue at around 1:10 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, an off-duty firefighter who was performing CPR on the crash victim alerted emergency responders that the man also was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities did not release the man's name.

Investigators said the Jeep was hit by multiple gunshots before it crashed into the pole, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV.

The TV station reported that the back driver-side window was shot out and the windshield was hit by gunfire.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .

