Police: Man shows gun at EC tavern to intimidate patrons

May 5—EAU CLAIRE — A man showed a gun at an Eau Claire tavern and attempted to intimidate patrons, police say.

Deshawn C. Batie, 25, 750 Premier Court, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Batie, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or possessing weapons.

Batie returns to court June 16.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent March 26 to the Wigwam Tavern for a report of a man with a gun inside the tavern.

A bartender told dispatchers that a man came into the tavern, had a gun, caused a disturbance, and was currently locked outside in the back fenced-in area.

Officers were told the man had not directly threatened anyone with the gun, but had pulled it out to intimidate others.

The suspect was immediately identified as Batie.

Batie had left the area of the Wigwam Tavern by the time officers arrived.

Officers located Batie's vehicle in the back alley lot at My Office Bar. A witness at that tavern said he saw a subject with a gun.

Inside the vehicle Batie was driving, officers found a pistol that was tucked in between the driver's seat and the center console.

Batie then came out of the tavern and headed toward his vehicle.

Batie became verbally aggressive with the officers. A strong odor of alcohol was coming from his breath.

Batie was placed inside a squad car.

Officers reviewed video footage of the incident from the Wigwam Tavern.

Batie walked into the tavern and had an argument with another patron. A crowd gathered around them and Batie eventually left. He walked back into the tavern and left two minutes later.

Batie entered the tavern a third time and was holding a pistol in his right hand. This is the same pistol that was found by officers in the vehicle Batie was driving.

Several people pushed Batie out of the tavern and told him to leave. Batie then waves the pistol at one of the patrons who is standing near the rear door.

Batie appeared unconcerned about his actions and how he was endangering the safety of everyone inside and outside of the tavern.

Batie attempted to get back inside the tavern several times while continuing to hold the pistol in his right hand.

The back door was then locked.

If convicted of the felony charge, Batie could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.