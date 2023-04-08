Police: Man shows gun, makes bomb threat, demands money from Falmouth bank

Falmouth Police are investigating a robbery where a man showed up at a bank, showed a gun, and made a bomb threat.

According to Falmouth Police, on April 8 around 9 a.m., a man walked into Rockland Trust Bank on Davis Straits in Falmouth and demanded money from a bank teller. The man then brandished a handgun and claimed to have a bomb

The teller handed the man an undisclosed amount of money and the man then stole a black 2019 Ford Flex SUV from a customer and fled the scene, state police said.

The stolen car was found a short distance away in the area of 200 block of Teaticket Highway in Falmouth.

According to state police, the suspect may have switched to another vehicle after abandoning the SUV. An active search was in the area with MSP K9 and Air Wing.

The incident is under investigation by Falmouth and State police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 508-457-2527.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

