Police: Man slashes woman in Wilkes-Barre

Jun. 7—WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man from Hanover Township on allegations he slashed a woman twice as they walked on South Franklin Street early Saturday morning.

Jermaine Lee Crosby, 39, of Mark Drive, Marion Terrance Apartments, left a house on South Franklin Street with a woman intending to walk to Scott Street when they began arguing about a missing cellular phone just after 12 a.m., according to court records.

The woman told police Crosby accused her of taking his cellular phone, grabbed her backpack and struck her head with a rock, court records say.

When she attempted to get away, she alleged Crosby removed a knife from his pocket and cut her thumb.

She further told police, court records say, Crosby removed her medical marijuana prescription from the backpack. As she attempted to get her prescription back, she claimed Crosby slashed her across her chest with the knife, court records say.

Police said the woman was evaluated by city emergency medical technicians at the scene and refused to be transported to a local hospital.

Police said Crosby fled the scene when the woman called 911.

A folding knife with suspected blood spatter was found in an area where Crosby fled, court records say.

Crosby was eventually arrested and arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.