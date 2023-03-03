Police: Man smashes MBTA train window after shouting at passing patron

Authorities are searching for a man they say smashed the window of an MBTA Red Line train Thursday night.

Officers responding to Ashmont Station around 5 p.m. took a report for a suspect who was yelling at a passenger inside a train car, according to Transit Police.

In a fit of frustration, the suspect smashed the train’s window with his elbow, causing a spider web crack.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man pictured to contact Transit Detectives.

