Police: Man sought for connection to alleged chimney repair scam in Quincy

Authorities say they’re looking for a man accused of an alleged chimney repair scam in Quincy.

The man is between 30 and 40 years old with a thick Irish brogue and is driving a white pickup truck with Florida plates, according to Quincy Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chen at 617-745-5766.

Quincy Police are reminding the public to take precautions when hiring a contractor. The following steps can be taken to ensure you don’t become a victim of a scam:

Check the license and registration status to make sure that the contractor or subcontractor you hire is currently registered with the state. You should ask the contractor to produce proof of insurance, although it is not required.

Check for the contractor’s six digit registration number. Ask to see it in order to verify that the registration is valid and has not expired. The state issues an identification card to all registered contractors.

Interview at least 3 contractors and request a written, detailed estimate.

