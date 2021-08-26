Police: Man sought prowler before being shot

Aug. 26—HIGH POINT — A man who was fatally shot this past weekend outside a west High Point residence may have startled his assailant in the early-morning darkness, police say.

High Point Police Department officers found Eleuterio Gallardo, 53, dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Campbell Street, between his residence and a neighbor's, about 2:25 a.m. Saturday. Two .40-caliber shell casings were found in the yard.

Gallardo's widow reported he went outside because he believed someone was attempting to break into a residence along the street, police said.

When he went out, Gallordo may have "startled the suspect" and may not have been targeted, Lt. B.J. MacFarland told The High Point Enterprise.

"The investigation is ongoing and we will not be releasing any further information about the investigation at this time," MacFarland said.

On Wednesday morning police officers and volunteers with High Point Community Against Violence went door-to-door in the neighborhood to seek information and reassure residents. The neighborhood flyer response is a regular step taken by police in the aftermath of a homicide.

The city has recorded 15 homicides this year, already eclipsing the 14 homicides for all of 2020. All but three of the homicides this year have been resolved through arrests. In another, police fatally shot the gunman during a stand-off at a W. English Road house.

