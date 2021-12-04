Police: Man stabbed in arm in Rotterdam; Schenectady man arrested

Dec. 4—ROTTERDAM — A man was stabbed in the arm early Friday in Rotterdam and a Schenectady man has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Francisco J. Rivera-Ramos, 27, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies.

Rivera-Ramos is also accused of striking a Rotterdam officer in the face during processing, injuring the officer, and attempting to strike another, police said.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday at the Wellington Garden Apartments on West Campbell Road, police said.

Officers responded there and found an injured man who indicated he'd been involved in a fight while staying at a friend's apartment. The victim said he'd been stabbed in the arm by the suspect, who'd fled the scene prior to police arrival, police said.

The suspect also stole personal belongings from the victim, police said.

Detectives then identified, interviewed and arrested Rivera-Ramos.

Related to the assault allegations during processing, Rivera-Ramos was also charged with a new count of second-degree assault and second-degree attempted assault, both felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of governmental administration.

Rivera-Ramos was sent to the Schenectady County Jail on a pre-arraignment hold, police said.

