Police: Man stabbed, assaulted his 87-year-old father

Jul. 23—EAU CLAIRE — A man stabbed and physically assaulted his 87-year-old father in Eau Claire, police say.

Lue Xiong, 41, 1139 Barron St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of aggravated battery and strangulation and suffocation, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Xiong, which prohibits him from having contact with his father or his father's residence.

Xiong returns to court Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to an Eau Claire hospital at 7:20 p.m. Thursday to talk to an 87-year-old man who was assaulted earlier that day at his residence on Beverly Hills Drive.

Medical staff informed the officer that the man had two lacerations on his legs that required stitches. He also had a wound on the top of his head that required further testing to ensure he did not have a brain bleed.

The man told one of his other sons that Xiong had come into his home and pushed him down.

The man said Xiong began kicking his head, back and legs. The man said Xiong tried to stab his chest but he was able to block those stabs. The man said Xiong used a knife to stab his legs.

At one point Xiong put his foot on the man's neck, which didn't allow him to breathe normally.

When one of Xiong's brothers arrived at the residence, Xiong quickly left.

Other officers located Xiong's vehicle. He did not stop as directed.

Officers used stop sticks, pepper balls and BolaWrap to take him into custody. BolaWrap is a remote restraint device that discharges a cord to restrain non-compliant people from a range of 10 to 25 feet.

A knife was found during Xiong's arrest.

If convicted of the two felony charges, Xiong could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.