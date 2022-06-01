Police: Man was stabbed in chest outside EC motel

Jun. 1—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man faces three felony charges for stabbing another man in the chest following an altercation outside an Eau Claire motel, police say.

Samuel L. Thornton, 38, 1695 Wheaton St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery and substantial battery.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Thornton, which prohibits him from having contact with the man or Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way.

Thornton will return to court Tuesday, June 7, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were dispatched May 24 to a local eatery and pub near Regency Inn & Suites on reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers arrived and found a man who was bleeding from his chest. He was holding a towel that was soaked with blood. Officers assisted the man with life saving measures until EMS personnel arrived.

The man kept saying he was stabbed by a man named Sam.

An officer found the chest wound. The officer saw pink foamy blood and heard air coming from the wound.

The man kept asking officers if he was going to die. He said he felt as if he was going to die.

A witness told officers the person the man was referring to is Thornton, who was living at a room at Regency Inn & Suites.

Officers entered that room with a search warrant but Thornton was not in the room. Several residents approached officers and indicated that Thornton was in a different room.

Officers entered the other room and found Thornton on the floor between two beds. He was taken into custody.

Officers found a bag that appeared to contain cocaine underneath where Thornton was lying.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage that captured part of the altercation between Thornton and the man.

The man is seen walking through the motel parking lot. He steps just out of view of the camera and is then pushed back into view by a man who matches the description of Thornton.

The man is seen falling to the ground. Thornton then got on top of him and hit him several times.

The footage shows Thornton getting off of the man. The man then slowly gets up but can be seen clutching at his side.

Staff at an Eau Claire hospital told police the man received stitches for his wounds and that he would remain hospitalized for a few days.

Thornton is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony in April 2021 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of all three charges, Thornton could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.