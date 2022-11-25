Police: Man stabbed co-worker in neck at Windsor catering firm

Nov. 25—WINDSOR — A 58-year-old employee of a kosher catering company in town is accused of stabbing a fellow kitchen worker in the neck in a dispute that may have been over job security or stolen candy, depending on whose story is correct.

STABBING

DEFENDANT: Ramon Cruz Ivarrondo, 58, of Hartford

CHARGES: Attempted murder, first-degree assault, breach of peace

STATUS: Held on $500,000 bond; next due Jan. 12 in Hartford Superior Court

Ramon Cruz Ivarrondo of Hartford is facing felony charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Nov. 1 incident at Yosi Kosher Catering at 598 Hayden Station Road.

He was arrested the day of the incident and is being held on $500,000 bond, records show.

Windsor police received a report of an incident involving a knife at the catering business and another report that the suspect was heading toward the Academy of Aerospace and Engineering about half a mile away, according to a report by local police Officer Joshua Amaro.

Police stopped the suspect, identified as Ivarrondo, in the area of the school's parking lot. Amaro searched him and reported that he found "a red/orange folding knife" in his right front pocket but no other weapons.

Meanwhile, Officer Michael Tustin was with the 48-year-old victim and reported that he had a cut about 4 inches long and an inch wide on the left side of his neck.

The victim said Ivarrondo had accused him of trying to take his job but said he denied it, Tustin reported.

The victim said Ivarrondo asked if he wanted to fight, then took out a knife and cut him.

During an interview with Detective Brian Burke, Ivarrondo said he had four pieces of candy in a box where he kept food and other items. He said he found three of them were missing and approached the victim, whom he knew only by a nickname, and told him he had to stop stealing.

Ivarrondo said he then walked to the employee kitchen area and the victim followed him and began raising his voice. Ivarrondo said he was in the kitchen holding a coffee and a candy when the victim knocked them from his hands.

He said the victim wasn't holding a weapon, but Ivarrondo said he "reacted" by taking a knife out of his pocket and "hit" the victim with it.

He said he saw blood on the victim's face and left.

Asked his intent, Ivarrondo said he was defending himself. He also said he "knew how people are" and went after the victim as he did because he felt threatened.

Ivarrondo said he went outside and walked across the street, then looked back and saw the victim running at him with a stick.

Ivarrondo said he turned around and yelled at the victim, then started walking slowly toward him.

He said the victim fell as other employees yelled for him to come back.

He said the victim did head back, at which point Ivarrondo turned again and left.

He said they got no closer to each other than 25 to 50 feet this time.

Since Ivarrondo's arrest, judges have ordered that he receive medical attention and detoxification, Hartford Superior Court records show.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.