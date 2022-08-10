Police: Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, suspect arrested

A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday in Daytona Beach and police said a suspect was in custody.

According to Daytona Beach Police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer, the stabbing occurred at 1:41 a.m. at Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. The victim, Ricky Shelhorse, 34, of Daytona Beach, died at the scene, Ehrenkaufer said.

Durian T. Atwaters, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, Ehrenkaufer said.

More: 16-year-old accused in stabbing dies after becoming unresponsive in Daytona police custody

More: Man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple as they rode bikes home arrested, police say

A passerby called 9-1-1 and when police arrived, they found Shelhorse lying on the ground, Ehrenkaufer said.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses show Atwaters walking up to Shelhorse as he stood by his vehicle. An argument ensues and Atwaters stabs Shelhorse in the chest and flees the scene, the report states.

Daytona Beach Police detectives tracked Atwaters down at the Relax Inn, a few blocks from the scene of the stabbing, police said.

Ehrenkaufer said detectives did not immediately have a motive for the stabbing,

In a report, a woman with Atwaters at the motel said she knew Shelhorse, whom she dated for 10 months, and that she and Shelhorse had been texting when Atwaters left the motel.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man stabbed to death early Tuesday, suspect arrested