Police: Man stabbed to death in Edmonds carjacking
Edmonds police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death during a carjacking Wednesday night.
According to the Edmonds Police Department, the man was stabbed in the parking lot of a business complex in the 21900 block of Highway 99. EPD tweeted about the incident just after 10 p.m.
The victim’s stolen car is a white Kia Sorento with Washington license plate number BTZ2137, police said. The car was last seen heading westbound.
The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatpants, blue jeans, and brown boots.
Suspect is a 20-30yo white male, grey beanie, grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown boots. DO NOT APPROACH!!! Call 911 if seen.
Confirmed details will be released here as the investigation allows. pic.twitter.com/YR4zUF6Ih0
— Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) April 20, 2023