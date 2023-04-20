Police: Man stabbed to death in Edmonds carjacking

Edmonds police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death during a carjacking Wednesday night.

According to the Edmonds Police Department, the man was stabbed in the parking lot of a business complex in the 21900 block of Highway 99. EPD tweeted about the incident just after 10 p.m.

The victim’s stolen car is a white Kia Sorento with Washington license plate number BTZ2137, police said. The car was last seen heading westbound.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a gray beanie, gray sweatpants, blue jeans, and brown boots.