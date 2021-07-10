Police: man stabbed in downtown bar fight

Jul. 9—MORGANTOWN — A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen during a fight at a downtown bar early Friday morning.

The Morgantown Police Department responded to the reported stabbing at 1:20 a.m at Baby Squirrel Saloon on High Street.

Officers found the victim, Adam Tucker, of Warrenton, Va., outside of the bar with a laceration on his abdomen. According to a criminal complaint, the cut was about 8 inches long. They provided first aid until firefighters with the Morgantown Fire Department and Mon EMS personnel arrived.

Tucker was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and the MPD expected him to be released Friday.

The investigation found a fight took place in the bar during which Tucker was cut with the knife, according to the department.

Multiple witnesses helped officers quickly identify the suspect, James Henderson, 36, of North Canton, Ohio. Henderson was being kept at the scene by several people, the complaint said.

He was arrested and is charged with one count of malicious wounding.

Henderson was arraigned by Magistrate Jim Nabors and is being held in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $25, 000 bond.

