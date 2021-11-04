Police: Man stabbed during domestic struggle in Windber

Nov. 4—A 32-year-old man was jailed Tuesday, accused of assaulting a woman whose son fought him off with a knife and stabbed him in the shoulder, Windber police allege.

Brandon Lee Mcallister, whose address is listed as unknown, was charged with burglary, strangulation, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

According to a criminal complaint, police said they were called to Sheetz on Graham Avenue at 8:39 p.m. on Monday, when they found Mcallister sitting at a table outside with a stab wound to his left shoulder and store employees trying to control the bleeding with napkins.

Police said the wound was about 4 inches wide.

Mcallister said he went to his girlfriend's apartment on Graham Avenue and her son stabbed him during a dispute, the complaint said.

Police said Mcallister appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and kept nodding off during questioning. Mcallister was taken by Northern EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown.

Mcallister's girlfriend told police that he had used a 6-foot ladder to climb through a second-floor window, the complaint said.

The pair was arguing when Mcallister allegedly strangled the woman, yelling "I am going to kill you," the complaint said.

Mcallister was allegedly hitting the woman when her juvenile son grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him two times in the upper back, the complaint said.

Mcallister was arraigned by District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail, after failing to post $25,000 bond.