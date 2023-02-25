Police: Man stabbed in face in Seattle’s Haller Lake neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face in the Haller Lake neighborhood on Thursday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 11700 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports of two men fighting in front of a business.

Officers arrived around 5:45 p.m. and found a man with a non-life-threatening cut to his face. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and provided aid before taking the man to Harborview Medical Center.

The 52-year-old victim told police that someone he knew assaulted him for unknown reasons. The attacker left the scene walking northbound. He is described as a man in his 40s with thinning brown hair and wearing a tan jacket at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.