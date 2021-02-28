Police: Man stabbed in neck during altercation at EC residence

Feb. 27—EAU CLAIRE — A man stabbed another man in the neck during an altercation at an Eau Claire apartment, police said.

Tony L. Carothers, 47, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of aggravated battery by use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping.

Carothers is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 at an apartment in the 1600 block of Whipple Street.

An Eau Claire police detective spoke to the victim just after noon that day at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

The man had a large bandage covering a wound on his left chin and neck area.

The man said he had gone to a woman's apartment to hang out and inquire about a possibly soon-to-be-vacant apartment as he was looking for housing.

Carothers showed up at the apartment 15 to 20 minutes later.

The man said he had no prior contact with Carothers, who stayed for a few minutes and seemed "pretty fired up."

The man said he didn't know whether Carothers was intoxicated or under the influence of a drug.

The man said Carothers and the woman began to argue about something in the kitchen.

Carothers then turned to the man and asked, "Why are you trying to get into my business?"

The man said he was not interfering but indicated that Carothers was disrespecting the two women who were present in the apartment.

The man said he then attempted to go outside when Carothers got offensive and reached out to him.

The man responded by pushing Carothers back with two hands. He then held Carothers against the door and told Carothers he wasn't going to allow him to cause trouble.

The man said Carothers then stabbed him "pretty much right after that."

The man said he did not see Carothers pull out a knife.

Immediately after he was stabbed, a woman grabbed a towel and placed it on the man's neck.

The woman who gave the man the towel walked him to the hospital. The woman told police the man asked her to tell everyone he loved them if he died.

The woman said the man didn't appear to be doing well and was basically leaning on her once they arrived at the hospital.

A second woman at the apartment confirmed the victim's version of events.

Carothers was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes.

Carothers is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of second-offense cocaine delivery in May 2018 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of both charges, Carothers could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.