Police: Man stabbed in neck outside EC tavern

Sep. 10—EAU CLAIRE — A Mondovi man stabbed another man in the neck during an altercation outside an Eau Claire tavern, narrowly missing an artery, police said.

Lorenzo Crawford, 46, W5275 Old Town Rd., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Crawford, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with the victim.

Crawford returns to court Oct. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent July 10 to Bush's Idlewild Bar, 999 Malden Ave., on a report of a man being stabbed in the neck there by Crawford.

The man, who was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, told officers he wasn't sure what had happened or why he was injured.

The man's daughter said she and her father were both at the tavern when she got into an altercation with a man. Additional people got involved in the altercation, including her father. The daughter didn't know how her father got hurt.

Officers then learned Crawford's vehicle had been involved in a crash. They found the vehicle driving on North Dewey Street and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was Crawford and he was taken into custody without incident. He was carrying a marijuana cartridge.

Blood was on the driver's side door panel of the vehicle. In the back seat was a large amount of blood and a spring-assisted knife.

One of the participants in the altercation didn't see what happened because it was dark outside the tavern. But he knew that Crawford carries a knife with him at all times.

Security footage from the tavern showed Crawford with a knife.

Another one of the participants in the fight told police he saw the victim bleeding. That participant was then chased to his own vehicle by Crawford. Crawford hit and cracked the participant's driver's side window with the knife.

Story continues

Other witnesses corroborated the participants' versions of events outside the tavern.

According to hospital records, the victim was cut just below the jaw. The cut was repaired with 12 stitches and there was superficial arterial bleeding.

If convicted of the felony charges, Crawford could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.