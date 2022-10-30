Police: Man stabbed in Portland Sunday morning

Oct. 30—A man, whose identity has not been released at this time, was stabbed Sunday morning at Monument Square according to Portland police. He received non-life threatening injuries during the altercation.

Police received calls about a fight at Monument Square around 9:30 a.m., Portland Police Department Lt. Robert Doherty said. When police arrived the stabbing victim was discovered.

One man, Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 36, of Portland, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, he said. Further information, including any motive, is not yet available as this is an ongoing investigation, he said, adding the case is being referred to detectives.

The victim was transported to Maine Medical Center, Doherty said .

While police were told there was a fight involving several people, the only person injured was the man who was stabbed, and only one arrest was made, Doherty said. He said when more information is known, further details will be released.