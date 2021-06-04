Police say man stabbed in sword attack on North Side
Jun. 4—A man was hospitalized Friday after being stabbed during a possible landlord-tenant dispute on the North Side, according to Pittsburgh police.
Authorities were called to Brighton Place just before 4 a.m. and found the man with two stab wounds.
Police said he had been attacked with some type of sword. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition.
A suspect was arrested and faces charges of aggravated and simple assault. Police did not identify the suspect.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .