Police: Man stabbed at Tequila Cowboy bar on North Shore

Dec. 19—A man was hospitalized late Saturday after he suffered stab wounds during a fight inside a bar on the North Shore, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police responded to Tequila Cowboy on the 300 block of North Shore Drive just after 10 p.m. to investigate a fight where "a male suffered superficial stab wounds to the back and buttocks."

Police said the man was injured during a fight with another man and a woman inside the bar. Investigators reported the fight was quickly broken up by on-site security.

The male victim, who was not identified, was transported to an undisclosed hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The other two participants in the fight left the scene in a vehicle. Police are reviewing security footage.

The investigation is ongoing, police reported.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .