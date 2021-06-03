Police: Man stabbed, woman questioned in connection with incident in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood

Jun. 3—A man was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday and a woman was taken in for questioning in connection with a stabbing in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

Officers responded to 911 calls for a person stabbed inside a home along the 1300 block of Beechview Avenue just after 8:45 p.m.

Police found a man with a stab wound under his arm. Medics took him to a hospital. A woman was taken to police headquarters.

The investigation is ongoing.

