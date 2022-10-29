Police: Man in stable condition following North Side shooting

Oct. 29—A man is in stable condition after being shot Friday evening on Pittsburgh's North Side, police said.

Police and medics were called to the 500 block of East Ohio Street around 7:20 p.m. They arrived to find a man who had been shot in the leg.

Pittsburgh EMS transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .