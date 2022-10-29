Police: Man in stable condition after Sheraden shooting
Oct. 29—A man is in stable condition after Pittsburgh police said he was shot late Friday night in the city's Sheraden neighborhood.
Officers responded to a five-round Shotspotter alert in the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue around 11:45 p.m., said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews.
On scene, officers found the unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and the man was taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer.