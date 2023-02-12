Police: Man in stable condition after Terrace Village shooting

Feb. 12—Police said a man is in stable condition after an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Terrace Hill neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police were called to the area of Allequippa and Kirkpatrick streets around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man with wounds to his head and chest.

EMS transported the man to a local hospital, police said.

The man told police the shooting may have happened nearby in the city's Hill District neighborhood.

Police continue to investigate.

