Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery

Oct. 12—MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase.

The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident.

Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30 p.m. after seeing a man wearing dark clothing and black gloves looking inside the residence from the front door and attempting to open a side door.

About 30 minutes later, an officer located a man who matched the description, later identified as Cunningham, in a parking lot on North Main Street.

Police say Cunningham fell to the ground as he attempted to flee, then pulled out a knife and stabbed himself in the abdomen multiple times.

Police say Cunningham then approached the officer while holding the knife. The officer took cover and demanded Cunningham drop the weapon.

Cunningham then ran toward another parking lot on North Main Street.

A brief standoff began when officers located Cunningham, who did not communicate with officers and refused to drop the knife.

Officers ultimately used a stun gun to disarm and detain Cunningham so Manchester Fire Rescue EMS could start medical care and take him to Hartford Hospital.

Lt. Ryan Shea said this morning that Cunningham was still in critical condition and has not been arrested. The incident remains under investigation, he said.

Joseph covers Manchester and Bolton for the Journal Inquirer.