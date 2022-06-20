Police: Man stabs second man with sword to intervene domestic violence situation at Dayton house

A sword was used during a stabbing incident in Dayton that sent two men to area hospitals, according to Dayton police.

Officers and medics were called to a house in the 5000 block of Rockland Drive in Dayton around 11 a.m. Monday on first reports of a person stabbed.

The stabbing started as a domestic incident where a man hit a woman inside the house, Dayton police Lt. Randy Beane told News Center 7. A second man in the house intervened by grabbing a sword and stabbed the first man, Beane said.

The man who intervened was also injured by the sword he used. Both men were hospitalized with injuries described as non-life threatening, Beane said.

Both men will face charges in the incident, however police did not provide the preliminary charges they will face.

Additional details were not released. We’ll update this story as we learn more.