Police: Man stabs small dog in eye with screwdriver

Apr. 9—Cobb County police have arrested a man who they say killed a dog by stabbing it in the eye, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant lists the suspect as 36-year-old Noradino Rivera, though the Cobb County Sheriff's Office spelled his name Noradino Riveria, of Grayson, Georgia. The incident occurred between 12:15 and 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a house in Smyrna, the warrant says.

"Said accused grabbed a small dog and began to punch and strangle the animal," the warrant says. "Said accused then grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the animal in the eye causing it to die."

The suspect was charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He was arrested Sunday and remains in jail, according to Cobb County Jail records. His bond amount is $10,000.

Cobb County's warrant database shows four prior arrests over the past 11 years for a Noradino Rivera — two incidents of battery against family members, an incident of breaking into a home and an incident of smashing someone's phone.