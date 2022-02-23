Police: Man stalked student in Minnesota, Madison and EC

Feb. 23—EAU CLAIRE — A man who believed he was in a romantic relationship with a UW-Eau Claire student stalked her in Minnesota, Madison and Eau Claire, police say.

The woman said she feared for her safety because of the sexually forceful messages she has received from the man, police said.

Stuart J. Dantoin, 22, of Madison, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of stalking.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman contacted Eau Claire police earlier this month to report that she was being harassed by Dantoin.

The woman said she and Dantoin hung out a few times in 2019 while attending a university in Minnesota. Dantoin was interested in having a relationship with her but she said the feeling was not mutual.

Even though she made it clear to him she was not interested in a relationship, Dantoin started to make odd marriage requests to the woman, which scared her. She then blocked Dantoin on all social media and ceased communication with him.

The woman moved back home to Madison when the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. Dantoin sent flowers to the woman's mother in January. His notes professed his intention to marry the woman and sexually forceful messages claiming that the woman will have his children.

Madison police told Dantoin he could be arrested for stalking if he continued to make contact with the woman.

The woman, who is now a student at UW-Eau Claire, began receiving messages from Dantoin earlier this month. She never told Dantoin where she was going to school, so she didn't know how he got this information.

Eau Claire police contacted Dantoin on Feb. 9. He said he was in Eau Claire for a date with his girlfriend. An officer told Dantoin the woman did not want contact with him and that she made this clear to him in the past.

Dantoin then told police he was on his way back to Madison.

Police searched Dantoin's Twitter accounts and found tweets on Feb. 10 referencing the woman's home address and phone numbers, referring to her as his wife, and indicating how he wanted to have sexual relations with her.

The woman told police Dantoin's actions have affected her sleep, school and personal life.

If convicted, Dantoin could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.