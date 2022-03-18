Police: Man stalks assisted living facility employee following death of his wife

Mar. 18—EAU CLAIRE — A man stalked and frightened an employee of an Eau Claire assisted living facility following the death of his wife, who had been staying at the facility, police say.

The man continued to try contacting the woman and the facility even after he had been banned from the premises, authorities said.

Arnold C. Gustafson, 73, 4932 Coventry Court, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of stalking.

Gustafson is free on a $10,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her place of employment. He also cannot be within one mile of any Care Partners Assisted Living location.

Gustafson returns to court April 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were called to Care Partners Assisted Living on March 8 because Gustafson had been attempting to contact a female employee there after his wife had died.

Staff members told police Gustafson believed he was receiving special treatment from the woman that was leading to disruptions at the facility.

Gustafson would constantly call the woman, leave notes on her vehicle or show up to the facility to speak with her. It was discovered that the woman gave Gustafson her personal number.

Gustafson's wife had been staying at the facility and died about a month earlier.

The director of Care Partners Assisted Living told police that Gustafson had been coming to the facility on a daily basis after his wife died, calling the facility and seeking out the woman. Gustafson would ask for the woman, where she was and when she would be back to work.

The director said the woman told her Gustafson's actions were making her uncomfortable and she doesn't feel safe in her workplace.

The director said she had spoken with Gustafson and told him his actions were inappropriate and making staff feel uncomfortable.

The woman told police she met Gustafson after his wife died. She gave him a hug trying to comfort him during a hard time and never meant for him to take things this far. She had asked Gustafson to stop contacting her.

Story continues

Gustafson was banned from the facility as of March 8.

Gustafson returned to the facility on March 14. He argued with the director, stating he was not aware he had been banned. The director then wrote a formal letter that informed Gustafson of his ban. Police then escorted Gustafson off the property. Gustafson told police he had done nothing wrong.

The director told police the woman was so afraid of Gustafson that she locked herself inside of an office.

Gustafson was arrested Wednesday after he showed up again at the facility. The director told police Gustafson called the woman nine times that morning and also called another employee multiple times.

If convicted, Gustafson could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.