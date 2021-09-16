Police: Man stalks, chases and scares family at EC park

Sep. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A Bloomer man stalked, chased and scared a man and his two young daughters at an Eau Claire park, police say.

The man also tried to disarm a police officer as he was taken into custody, authorities said.

Douglas R. Carter, 35, 1709 Seventh Ave., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of stalking, battery to a law enforcement officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer, and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and bail jumping.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Carter, which prohibits him from having contact with the family, making acts or threats of violence toward anyone and being within a mile of Cameron Neighborhood Park. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Carter returns to court Oct. 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man told Eau Claire police that he was at Cameron Neighborhood Park with his two 8-year-old daughters just after 9 p.m. Sunday when Carter began harassing him and accusing him of stealing his girls.

The man said he thought Carter was under the influence of something.

Carter followed the man and his daughters as they left the park and continued to harass him.

A woman on Ninth Street allowed the man and his daughters to come inside her home to get away from Carter. They stayed at the woman's home for about 10 minutes and thought Carter left the area.

When the man and his daughters proceeded to head home, Carter appeared from behind a vehicle and continued to follow them. At one point, the man used pepper spray on Carter and pushed him away. The man said he was fearful of Carter.

Police arrived and talked to Carter, who said he was afraid the man would assault the girls. Police determined Carter appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Carter resisted as he was being taken into custody. At one point, he kicked an officer and attempted to grab the officer's handgun.

Carter was eventually taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Carter is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of amphetamine delivery in January 2014 in Rusk County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Carter could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.