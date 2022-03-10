Police: Man stole $45,000 from EC acquaintance's bank accounts

Mar. 10—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man had $45,000 stolen from his bank accounts by an acquaintance, police say.

During some of the time the money was taken, the man was either hospitalized or in memory care, police said.

Jose A. Sanchez, 47, Sturtevant, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of theft, uttering a forgery and identity theft.

Sanchez is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

The man's brother-in-law contacted police on Aug. 24 to report the possible fraud. The brother-in-law said he was helping the man out while he was in memory care.

The man learned his debit cards from both US Bank and Royal Credit Union were cancelled because of suspected fraudulent activity.

Numerous checks, which the man did not sign, were made out to Sanchez.

The man told police he first met Sanchez five years ago. Beginning in January 2020, Sanchez moved into the man's condo and stayed there until he was arrested in Juneau County last June.

The man said he himself had not lived at the condo since February 2021, when he was first hospitalized and then transferred to another facility before moving into memory care in Altoona. The man said he was hospitalized from February to July in 2021.

The man said there were times he allowed Sanchez to use both of his debit cards for smaller purchases. But he never gave Sanchez permission to withdraw large sums of cash from ATMs or use his checkbook.

The man said Sanchez must have stolen his checkbook to issue checks to himself. The man said he never signed any of the checks used by Sanchez.

After examining bank records, it was determined that Sanchez took a total of $45,740 from the man's two bank accounts from November 2020 to July 2021.

US Bank no longer had video surveillance of the transactions involving the man's account. But video surveillance received from RCU showed that Sanchez completed all 10 transactions made from the man's account.

Sanchez is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of third-degree sexual assault in January 2016 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the three felony charges in this case, Sanchez could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.