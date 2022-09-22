Police: Man stole 8,000 gallons of diesel worth $40,000 from Circle K store in Lake County

Frank Stanfield
MASCOTTE — A man trying to beat the high price of diesel is now trying to beat the rap, as authorities accuse him of stealing more than $40,000 worth of fuel from a convenience store gas pump.

Mascotte police arrested and charged Jean M. Yanez Zaldivar, 42, with obtaining fuel by fraud, unlawful conveyance of fuel, criminal mischief, unauthorized access to electronic equipment, scheme to defraud, and larceny.

Managers at Circle K believe 8,000 gallons were stolen over six visits to the store, which is in the 400 block of Myers Boulevard.

This theft is part of a major criminal trend

Skyrocketing fuel costs have prompted an epidemic of thefts: 133 billion gallons globally, according to Wilmar Inc., a fleet management company.

Thefts range from targeting fleets of vehicles and employee theft to punching a hole in a car’s gas tank or use of a siphon hose.

Major gas pump thefts are becoming more common. In June, Eustis police arrested an Orlando man and charged him with stealing more than $1,800 worth of diesel using an electronic pulsar manipulation device.

“This was more rudimentary,” said Mascotte Lt. Rafael Betancourt. The panel on the pump was removed and a hose was inserted to manipulate the gauge and allow the driver to pump more than the normal 100-gallon limit.

When police arrived, they discovered the driver of the semi had tanks inside the trailer, extra tanks on the cab, and tanks between the cab and the trailer.

“The defendant’s actions, purchasing a small amount of gas while allowing several hundred gallons of gas to flow through, have been an ongoing pattern…,” the arrest report said.

Like the case in Eustis, a pickup truck pulled in behind the semi to block the view from the store.

Yanez Zaldivar denied knowing who was in the pickup, but records show the vehicle was registered to him at his address.

Police said they are still looking for that driver. Yanez Zaldivar remains in the Lake County jail, where bail is set at $237,000.

In Eustis, a man is accused of paying $6 for $1,800 worth of fuel

In the Eustis case, the manager of a Circle K there noticed the driver of a Ford pickup truck taking a long time to fill up. When he drove off, another pickup truck pulled up to the same pump.

She went out to check to see if the pump access door was still sealed with a state sticker, indicating that it had not been tampered with to prevent credit card number theft. She noticed that fuel was being pumped very slowly.

When the second truck left, she realized that 393 gallons of diesel had been stolen, valued at $1,854.93. The drivers had used a debit card to pay $5.05 and another card to pay $1.08 for an energy drink.

The pickup truck was carrying extra tanks.

NBC News reported in July that 22 people had been arrested across the country, often using simple devices that can be purchased online.

Some thieves steal from underground tanks during off hours. Others hack into remote controls at stores because managers do not bother to set pumps off the default mode. Sometimes thieves use a commonly made key for pumps.

