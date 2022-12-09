Police say man stole ambulance from Mt. Washington medical call

Dec. 9—A man was arrested early Friday after Pittsburgh police said he stole an ambulance while paramedics were handling a medical call in Mt. Washington.

Paramedics were treating a patient around 4:30 a.m. on West Sycamore Street when the ambulance was stolen. Authorities said it was driven to Beaver County where state police were able to track it down more than 20 miles away. Police stopped the ambulance on the Parkway West near the Hopewell exit.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported that the ambulance was surrounded by several police vehicles along the highway. The ambulance was being loaded onto a tow truck around 6 a.m.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .