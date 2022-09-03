Police: Man stole from Andover post office

Sep. 3—ANDOVER — State police have arrested a man who they say burglarized a post office in Andover in January.

Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony counts of burglary, larceny, and felony conspiracy to commit larceny, as well as possession of burglar tools.

An affidavit supporting the arrest of Gomez-Rodriguez, dated Feb. 1, states the following:

In January, a trooper was dispatched to the Andover post office to find the front door unsecured, a hole in the wall below the mail drop slot, and an empty mail bin, though it was not immediately clear if any mail had been stolen.

Two days later, police in Warwick, Rhode Island stopped the driver of an SUV who was driving erratically. Officers on the scene found that the vehicle had a stolen plate installed and a "large amount of burglary tools" including bolt cutters and a pry bar.

The Rhode Island officers also found a stack of nine checks, totaling $2,584, with addresses listed to the town of Andover.

Gomez-Rodriguez and a juvenile male were arrested after the incident, and Connecticut State Police were able to match yellow paint chips found at the post office with a pry bar seized by Rhode Island police.

State police contacted Andover residents listed on the checks, and nearly all said they used the mail slot at the post office to deliver the checks on the date of the incident.

A warrant for the arrest of Gomez-Rodriguez in connection to the incident was issued in February. He was arrested by State Police Troop K on Tuesday after turning himself in to Troop E for an unrelated re-arrest warrant.

Court records indicate Gomez-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to second-degree larceny and third-degree burglary in a separate case. He is being held on bonds totaling $111,000 and his next court date is scheduled for Sept. 28.

