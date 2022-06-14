Police: Man stole cancer fundraiser jar from NH convenience store

Alexander Newman

A jar collecting money for a cancer fundraiser was stolen from a convenience store in New Hampshire.

Police said the theft happened at Ray’s Stateline Market in Pelham, N.H.

The suspect was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus with Massachusetts plates, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pelham Police at 603-635-2411.

