Police: Man stole car after begging for cash

Jan. 20—CATLETTSBURG — When a Glasgow man was denied $2 outside of an Ashland gas station, police say he stole a man's car instead.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Ashland Police report 35-year-old David A. McGlynn approached a man outside the Greenup Avenue Clark's station to ask for $2. The man, who was popping to buy something, declined, according to a criminal citation.

Police said the man left his keys in his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. As the victim was making his purchase, he saw McGlynn drive off with the SUV, records show.

McGlynn drove down U.S. 23 to Catlettsburg, where a city patrolman spotted him near Walnut Street, record show.

The Catlettsburg officer turned around and caught up with the vehicle, described as making erratic lane changes and flicking on the blinker for no reason, records show.

McGlynn turned up Cemetery Road and was stopped near Radio Park Road, according to a citation.

The officer instructed McGlynn to turn off the SUV and roll down his window, to which he complied, records show.

However, after a few minutes of refusing to answer the officer's questions, police said McGlynn rolled up his window and put the car into gear.

The officer opened up the door as McGlynn attempted to drive off — court records show the police officer drew his pistol and told him to stop.

After rolling all of 5 feet, McGlynn stopped the car and was taken into custody, records show.

McGlynn is sitting at the Boyd County Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree fleeing and evading police, receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value and theft of an automobile between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.

Bond is set at $5,000.

