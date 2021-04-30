Police: Man stole car from hotel, robbed bank, returned to check in

Apr. 30—SALEM, N.H. — An East Boston man accused of stealing a car from the LaQuinta hotel in Salem later robbed a bank in Medford and returned to the hotel to rent a room, according to police.

Records show that Mark Zraket, 54, now faces three felony charges for theft, being a fugitive from justice and possession of crack cocaine.

Salem police Capt. Jason Smith said the department was notified at 11 a.m. Thursday of a 2011 Chevy Malibu stolen from the LaQuinta on Keewaydin Drive.

"While Salem PD was putting out the stolen vehicle hit, we were notified that there was an active pursuit of the vehicle from a bank robbery in Medford," Smith said. "Our understanding is that the Mass. agencies gave up the pursuit when it got too dangerous."

Medford police issued an arrest warrant for bank robbery, Smith said, while Salem police issued a warrant of their own for the car theft.

According to Smith, Salem police were called to the LaQuinta again 12 hours later, about 11 p.m. Thursday, when Zraket returned to rent a room.

"He was arrested without incident and during the arrest it was discovered he was in possession of crack cocaine," Smith said.

Zraket was held at the Rockingham County Jail pending an arraignment.