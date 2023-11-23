Police: Man stole engagement ring from jeweler

Nov. 23—Police recovered a gold engagement ring from the man accused of taking it from a Lebanon jewelry store, according to court records.

David Juarez, 34, of Chicago, visited Kay Jewelers on N. Lebanon Street on Nov. 11 and asked to look at an engagement ring, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He asked the clerk to get another from the case for him and snatched the first one when she turned away from it, police reported. Juarez left in a car lacking a license plate, but police soon found him and followed him onto Interstate 65, Lebanon Police Lt. Ryan Williamson reported.

Police from several agencies pursued Juarez on a three-county chase and stopped him near Lafayette, Thorntown Assistant Deputy Marshal Derek Babcock reported.

Authorities found the ring valued at about $3,700 in the car console, Williamson reported.

Juarez is charged in Boone Superior Court II with theft, two counts of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.

He was being held in the Boone County Jail in lieu of $755 cash bond.