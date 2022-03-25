Police: Man stole identity to pay for $20,000 in medical bills

Mar. 25—EAU CLAIRE — A Milwaukee man stole another man's identity to pay for $20,000 in medical bills in the Eau Claire area, police say.

Charles A. Martin, 38, 2616 W. North Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of identity theft.

Martin is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

Martin was arrested Feb. 2, 2017, in Eau Claire and claimed to be another man. Subsequent investigation showed that the other man lived in Panama City, Fla.

Eau Claire police learned that a man had entered a Walmart in Panama City and presented the driver's license of the other man. But the man was a visual match for Martin.

On Sept. 11, 2016, medical charges were incurred in the name of the other man at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire for $11,244, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls for $7,515, Oak Leaf Clinic for $931 and Medical X-Ray Consultants for $1,287.

An Eau Claire detective spoke to the other man, who said he has never received medical treatment or visited Wisconsin. He also said he did not give anyone permission to use his identity.

Two of the four billing statements listed the address of 241 E. Main St. in Chippewa Falls. Martin had a former address of 241 E. Main St. in Alma Center. The other man has never lived on such a street address.

According to information from Sacred Hear Hospital, both the other man and Martin had received medical treatment there. The other man was admitted on Sept. 11, 2016, with a broken jaw and had surgery. Martin was admitted to the emergency room on Feb. 17, 2017, with jaw pain.

Martin was admitted again on Feb. 23, 2017, where he told medical staff that he had used an alias to receive medical treatment when he had surgery to repair his broken jaw after a bar fight.

Martin also admitted to Eau Claire police that he had used an alias to receive medical treatment after being punched with brass knuckles at an Altoona tavern.

During a domestic incident Feb. 2, 2017, on Eldorado Boulevard in Eau Claire, Martin gave the other man's name and date of birth. Police were later able to prove his identity as Martin.

Martin then confessed to lying and said he had multiple arrest warrants out of Florida. Police then discovered that Martin also had an arrest warrant from Jackson County.

If convicted of both charges, Martin could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.