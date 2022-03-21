Police: Man stole items from Vernon aquarium store

Mar. 21—VERNON — A New Haven man is facing charges in connection with the theft of over $35,000 of equipment from a local aquarium store and $400 from the cash register.

The man, Rafael Serrano, 34, was charged this month with first-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree trespass, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit each of those crimes.

Serrano is free on $50,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on April 21.

The affidavit supporting Serrano's arrest provides the following details:

On the morning of Nov. 29, 2021, police were called to Wet Pets, an aquarium store on Hartford Turnpike.

The store's front door had been pried open, as had an electrical access door near the rear entrance.

The store's owner told police that over $35,000 worth of merchandise and $400 from the regsiter were stolen.

Through a request to Google, police received information about any mobile devices that were within the boundaries of Wet Pets at the time of the burglary. One of the phone numbers that was identified belonged to Serrano.

In February, the owner of Wet Pets called police to report that a customer had seen aquarium equipment on OfferUp, an online market. Some of the items for sale were the same models as items stolen from the store.

When police tracked the number of the person selling the items, it belonged to Serrano.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.